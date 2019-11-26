The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has re-stated his administration’s commitment to operate an open door government and ensure even development in every sector across the State irrespective of Senatorial District, gender or religion.

Prince Dapo Abiodun who gave this assurance at the grand finale of the 2019 edition of Oronna Ilaro festival tagged, “Festival of Peace”, held at the Asade Agunloye Pavilion, Empire Field, Ilaro, said part of measures being put in place by his government to ensure fairness and equity, was to embark on programmes and policies that would cut across the three Senatorial districts of the State, as well as, bring about even grassroots’ development.

Represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor assured that his administration would prioritise the welfare of the people, promising to be just, fair and equitable in order to ensure that dividends of democracy were evenly distributed across the State.

“We have started to actualize this by showing our support to Ogun- West. For the first time, a State programme, the pre-inauguration church service was held here in Ilaro; also a fact finding mission was embarked upon to find out the various challenges and was alarmed at the state of the General Hospital, Ilaro, but all of us can now attest to the fact that, a lot of work had gone into the Hospital to bring it up to modern standards, increase the infrastructure, as well as address the manpower issues”, he noted.

The Governor added that over the past six months, he had also visited other parts of Ogun West with a view to addressing all challenges faced by the residents.

“In the education sector, we have also declared a state of emergency and presently, rehabilitation of schools at ward-to-ward levels were on-going”, he added.

Governor Abiodun also assured that other areas such as the Ilaro Stadium, power generation, payment of compensation to residents, whose property were demolished for developmental purposes, as well as rehabilitation of deplorable road network in the axis, would be given adequate attention, saying local government administration would be reformed and strengthened to allow for grassroots’ participation in governance.

In his goodwill message, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, HRM, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle said Oronna Festival is the celebration of the selfless spirit of the legendary warrior, Oronna, who according to history, demonstrated an exemplary selfless services in the protection of his people against external aggression, oppression and war, adding that the event afforded Ilaro indigenes and well wishers gather to celebrate their culture and tradition, charging the people to imbibe the spirit of selfless service to their communities.