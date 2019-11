Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has adjourned further hearing in a $5m alleged fraud case involving the duo of Victor Uadiale and Capt. Everest Nnaji to December 16, 2019.

The suspects were arraigned by the EFCC on Friday, December 14, 2018 on an amended three-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence to the tune of over $5 million.