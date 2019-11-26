Over 21 Nigerian artists with over 20 years of experience would be celebrating the beauty of nature in an art exhibition to showcase their works depicting nature’s beauty and splendour.

Mrs Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, Director, Alexis Galleries, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

Chidiac-Mastrogiannis said that the art exhibition slated for Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 would hold at Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the theme: “The Bloom 2″ as the first edition was held last year featuring 15 art masters

She said that the artists to showcase their works had distinctive styles and aesthetic, who were no mere artists but created artworks, social influencers, mentors and advocates.

According to her, part of the proceeds from the expo will be donated to Bakhita Villa project, to rehabilitate women victims of human trafficking upon return to Nigeria.

“This is the second edition of Bloom, this time, it is to celebrate the beauty of nature as all the artists bring together their works for all to see and appreciate the beauty of nature.

“We want everyone to avail themselves the opportunity to view their works in the most conducive atmosphere as they learn to appreciate nature,” she said.

Chidiac-Mastrogiannis commended the sponsors of the exhibition: Pepsi, Tiger, Indomie, Mikano, Delta Airlines, UPS, Cobranet, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Art Cafe and the Homestores.

One of the artists, Mr Sam Ovraiti, said that the essence of the art expo was to change people’s negative impression about life, seeing life as complex.

He said this was as a result of the various societal and personal challenges people were being confronted with on a daily basis.

“When people begin to see the beauty of nature and appreciate the same, they will understand that life may appear complex but those challenges will fizzle out over time.

“My works to be exhibited will be making people to realise that life is actually complex but with the ability to appreciate nature, one will be able to understand that those challenges won’t last forever.

“People should be able to take their minds away from challenges and give attention to simple things around us, which we take for granted like sunset and sunrise.

“My works to be exhibited are titled: “Come September” and “Female Figure,” he said.

Also, Mr Alex Nwokolo said his works would be showcasing the importance of trees as a component of nature to human lives.

“I will be exhibiting “Red Canopy” and “The Colony”; these works would also be showing us the beauty of nature,” he said.

Joe Essien said that his artworks had much of the socio-political theme, which addressed how Nigerians were being cheated by the government and fellow citizens.

He said his work titled: “Silenced” tried to advocate justice for victims of child trafficking, prostitution and rituals as a lot of the victims in Nigeria had been made cowards due to their silence.

Gab Awusa said that his works tried to showcase the beauty in every African woman, preaching against skin, hair bleaching and excessive make-up.

He said that most women wanted to look like their American counterparts forgetting that they were Africans and Africa women were the most beautiful on earth.

“My work “Disguised Beauty” addresses the complexity of women and the beauty of African women,” he said.

Abiodun Olaku said that his work “Spirit of Enterprise (Lagos)” presented the beauty of Lagos state amidst restlessness and chaos.

He urged the Federal Government to clamp down on the rate at which monumental buildings were being demolished as they formed historical features of any city.

“We should be able to preserve our ancient building, they form part of our history as a nation, countless number of these buildings had been destroyed in the past and now,” he said.

The participating artists were: Bruce Onobrakpeya, Bunmi Babatunde, Segun Aiyesan, Sam Ovraiti, Duke Asidere, Abiodun Olaku, Edosa Ogiugo, Gerry Nnubia, Joe Essien, Ato Arinze.

Others are Gab Awusa, Alex Nwokolo, John Oyedemi, Joshua Nmesirionye, Moses Unokwah, Sam Ebohon, Dominique Zinkpe, Zinno Orara, Fidelis Odogwu, Diseye Tantua and Reuben Ugbine.