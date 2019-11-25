American actress, Gabrielle Union-Wade has reportedly been fired from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ after speaking out about “problematic” situations involving racism, sexism, and more.

According to reports from LoveBScott, the 47-year-old actress who used to be a judge on the show won’t be returning alongside her fellow Judge Julianne Hough.

Union set the record for her Golden Buzzer after being a judge for one season, season 14, on the show.

“Based on weekly interactions on social media, by the time AGT finale aired Gabrielle was the #1 talent on network TV for 2019. Why not pick up someone’s option in extreme success?” NBC sources said adding that the management only replaces the women and blacks at Simon’s whim.

“She wouldn’t walk away from $12 million because she’s ‘busy.’ Based on weekly interactions on social media, by the time AGT finale aired Gabrielle was the #1 talent on network TV for 2019. Why not pick up someone’s option in extreme success?”

“Social media engagement is the new measuring stick for talent and Simon isn’t on social media. Julianne and Gabrielle were both way higher ranked/engaged than Howie [Mandel],” the source continued. “The idea the network wants to ‘switch things up’ only applies to women and Black folks.”

However, the ‘Think Like A Man’ actress has not publicly commented on the development while Cowell has not addressed rumors that he had something to do with it.