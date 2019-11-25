In the midst of fake prophesies that is becoming rampant among many Nigerian pastors, the General Overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, Abuja, Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel has insisted that God still speaks to His real messengers.

While admitting that “There are all sorts of folks doing all sorts of things that bring disrepute to the name of God and specifically to the prophetic calling,” Prophet Samuel reiterated that God, who is not happy with the development, still speaks to His true Prophets as it was in the old days of the Bible.

However, he noted “the proof that the original of a thing is in existence is mostly validated by having the counterfeits around. The counterfeit shows that the original is in existence because you can only make a counterfeit of the original.”

He explained further that “God’s word says, who is that prophet that speaks and it comes to pass when the Lord has not commanded or spoken it? (Lamentations 3.37). Again, it is clear from the scriptures that when a man speaks and it fails to come to pass, he only speaks for himself! He has not spoken the mind of God!”

On 31 December, 2013, by the leading of God’s spirit, Prophet Samuel gave the prophecy that there was going to be a change in the ruling party of Nigeria. The prophesy sounded impossible at that time –it came to pass in 2015.

He also gave a word concerning the change mantra of this present ruling government in Nigeria as far back as that date, when the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not even the ruling party.

Prophet Samuel, who also foresaw Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s helicopter crash, stated that “no man can do all these in the energy of the flesh, except he is called and empowered by God.”

The philanthropist, who has been reaching out to millions of less privileged people under the auspices of his Shiloh Samaritan Foundation based in Apo, Abuja, has written over 35 life transforming books, which are read all over the world.