Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie made history on the 20th of November, 2019 by becoming the first Nigerian and first African woman to receive the UN Global Leadership Award.

The United Nations Foundation honoured Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, amongst other global leaders in its annual awards ceremony.

The women’s rights advocate was recognised with a Global Leadership Award for her work using literature and storytelling to connect with people across generations and cultures on issues of gender and racial equality and being a leader on the frontlines of global progress.

She shared her joy on her Instagram page with a picture which she captioned: “I was honoured’ sometimes feels over-used-bordering-on-meaningless, but I truly was honoured to be honoured by @unfoundation. Inspiring to meet so many people on the frontlines of the real work on global issues. It means a lot to me that my work matters to these women and men who are pushing forward to make ours a world of dignity for everyone. And what a lovely evening – so many examples of women changing the world, AND a tasty vegetarian dinner!⁣”

Not only is Chimamanda the first Nigerian honouree and also the first African woman to receive this honour, but she is also the youngest African to receive the UN Foundation Global Leadership Award. Previous honourees in this category include former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Kofi Annan.

Below is a video put together to celebrate Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and recognize her various achievements and another video showing the moment she received the UN Global Leadership Award in New York.