By Gbenro Adesina

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Ibadan (UI) Chapter on Monday threatened the Federal Government that it will embark on indefinite strike as soon as the government stops the salary of its members due to refusal to be enlisted on the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

In a congress held at a lecture theatre of the Faculty of Arts on Monday and presided over by the Chairman, UI ASUU, Professor Deji Omole, the union resolved to follow the directive of the National leadership not to enlist on IPPIS.

ASUU has maintained its stand, citing peculiarities and University Act while the Federal Government has maintained that none of its employees would be exempted from the enrollment.

However, it was gathered that the union has set up a monitoring committee to ensure that none of its members enlist on the IPPIS.

As at the time of fling this report, the team of Federal Government on IPPIS enrollment has not arrived the nation’s Premier University.

However, the interactions of our correspondent with some lecturers of the institution revealed that some lecturers did not buy into ASUU’s decision on IPPIS.

Most of this dissenting lecturers who stayed away from the congress, stated that the union had integrity problem, pointing out that the union was presenting half-truth on the IPPIS.

Speaking on anonymity, a lecturer said, “You can see that I am not in that congress because the executive members of our union are not really sincere. They themselves are too powerful and they force us into many things. The issue on the last earned allowance where we do not know the sharing formula is still there.

“When the allowance came, they shared it the way they wanted without using the table that was initially sent to Abuja. They made some deductions on the ground that they wanted to buy vehicle for the union, among others. I think if federal government is sincere with us, IPPIS will curb excesses.”