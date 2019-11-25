The murder of rap star Tupac Shakur might finally be solved according to one of the original detectives assigned to the case.

The Holla If You Hear Me singer was only 25-years-old when he was gunned down in Las Vegas on 7 September 1996, and died six days later from the injuries caused by four bullets that struck his body.

Former LAPD homicide officer Greg Kading claims Las Vegas police have all the evidence they need to make an arrest for the star’s murder.

Speaking on America’s KCAL, Greg claims original suspect Orlando Anderson’s uncle Duane Keith ‘Keefe D’ Davis holds the key to unlocking the truth. SDE reports

The retired cop says Keefe D confessed to the killing when he questioned him over the murder of fellow rapper Biggie Smalls.

Tupac’s murder occurred when he was at a traffic light in Las Vegas when a white van rolled up alongside and unknown assailants unleashed a hail of bullets on the rapper and his passenger, record label owner Marion Hugh ’Suge’ Knight.

“(Anderson) leaned over and rolled down the window and popped him,” Keffe is alleged to have said in a recording from the interview.

It is alleged that Keefe argued his aim was not good enough and gave his gun to his nephew, Orlando, to take the shots at Tupac.

Orlando was later killed in a gang shootout in California two years later.

Speaking of the gathered evidence and recordings, Greg told KCAL: “Clearly there is probable cause to arrest him (Davis).”

Keefe D had previously been protected by a proffer session which allowed him to give information about the crime without the confession being used against him in court.

However, ex-cop Greg thinks the scales have been tipped as Keefe D has gone on to discuss his confession in public via radio interviews and in a book.

“(He’s) boasting about it, and making money off of it and taunting law enforcement,” Greg argues.

“I don’t know why, after all these months, nothing has been done,” he added.

Keefe D has previously been quoted as saying he wants to clear his conscience since being given a health diagnosis.

“I was a Compton kingpin, drug dealer, I’m the only one alive who can really tell you story about the Tupac killing,” he reportedly said earlier this year

“People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I’m coming out now because I have cancer. And I have nothing else to lose. All I care about now is the truth,” he added.

Tupac suffered injuries after being struck by four .40 caliber rounds from a Glock, with two bullets hitting his chest, one in the arm and one in the thigh – while one of the bullets pierced his lung.

The murder has so far been left unsolved.

Suge Knight survived the attack after being injured in the head by fragmentation as he sat in the car alongside Tupac, and has previously stated he believes he may have been the intended target.