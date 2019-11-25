Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting technological initiatives and fostering partnerships that would result in better living conditions for the citizenry. Mrs Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, Group Head, Marketing and Communications, Stanbic IBTC, made this assertion at the Breakfast Session to herald this year’s edition of Techplus.

Mrs Oyefeso-Odusami’s comments were coming on the heels of a presentation by Mr. Ahmad Modibbo, Founder/ CEO North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub (NEIH), a social enterprise, on the firm’s involvement in a technological project that produces 3D prosthetic limbs for individuals who have lost their limbs.

According to Mr. Modibbo, the 3D prosthetic limbs gives beneficiaries a new lease of life and an opportunity to contribute to the development of the society. He added that while the 3D prosthetics was a cheaper option to conventional prosthetics, it also has a robotics feature for improved functionality.

Expressing her delight at the initiative, the Stanbic IBTC Group Head of Marketing and Communications drew comparisons between the project and a scheme initiated by Stanbic IBTC. She said: “Stanbic IBTC also has an initiative which we call Together4ALimb through which the organization has provided prosthetic limbs and education trust funds to cater to the needs of children who have lost their limbs. Over the last five years, Stanbic IBTC has supported 30 children through this initiative and we will continue to lend support to this cause, because we pride ourselves in making progress real.”

Mrs. Oyefeso-Odusami further commended the Techplus team for devoting the 2019 edition to exploring ways of utilizing technology for social change and development of Nigeria. The theme of this year’s edition, which had Stanbic IBTC as a sponsor, was “Digital Social Innovation: The future is ours to change”.

The Marketing and Communications Head alsoapplauded the Techplus team for its unrelenting efforts at promoting the good use of technology in Nigeria. Mrs. Oyefeso-Odusami further stated that the developments in Nigeria’stechnological space has the potential to steer a positive narrative for the country.

Speaking on Stanbic IBTC’s pledge to the good of the country, she said: “Stanbic IBTC is committed to delivering value in the financial sector and the organization remains committed to value creation through social, economic and environmental initiatives that support and contribute to the prosperity and wellbeing of the Nigerian society” she stated.

In her address, Eniola Edun, General Manager, Techplus, reiterated the importance of technology in providing solutions to societal problems.