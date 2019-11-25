Tyler Perry recently rescued a couple stuck in Mexico due to an unfortunate medical emergency.

According to TMZ, Atlanta couple Tori Austin and fiancé, Stephen Johnson, were on a cruise when Johnson suddenly got seriously sick. They were forced to go to a hospital onshore in Mexico called Centro Medico Americano in Progreso, where he was diagnosed with pancreatitis, diabetes and a kidney infection. He was near death and was treated with dialysis and other procedures to alleviate his near-fatal ailments.

After treatment, the couple was handed a $14,000 medical bill, and the hospital wouldn’t allow them to leave until the bill was paid in full. Their families started a GoFundMe page, and somehow, Tyler Perry heard about their crisis, offering to foot the entire bill himself. According to TMZ he even tried calling up the hospital and giving them his credit card info to cover the tab entirely. Instead, he ended up having to wire the money, which is expected to arrive by Monday.

Sources tell the entertainment website that Stephen will be discharged by Tuesday when he will fly back to Atlanta on a commercial flight.

“I am so thankful for him,” Austin told NBC News, adding that Perry had even offered to pay for the couple’s travel expenses back home.