Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun has announced the death of his mother.

Although the actor did not state the age of the mom and when she died, he simply announced on his Instagram page: “GOOD NIGHT MAMA MI JOLADE OMO OLOMU APERAN.Rest in peace”.

The post has attracted the sympathetic reactions of actors in Nollywood and the entertainment industry.

Bimbo Oshin wrote: Rest in peace, Mama.

Salawa Abeni sympathised in Yoruba: Sunre oo iya dada(Rest in Peace, Good Mother).