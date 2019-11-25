Mr. Tunde Olatunji, the Chief Whip of Osun House of Assembly, said his passion for functional education and commitment toward making learning attractive to students are factors responsible for his taking up voluntary teaching in public schools in the state.

Olatunji (APC-Ife North) spoke on Monday while teaching Junior Secondary School students at C&S Government Middle School, Ipetumodu, under his programme tagged, “Tunde Goes To School,’’ on Monday.

The lawmaker said voluntary teaching of students in public schools in the state was an effort on his part to drive quality and functional education by imparting knowledge and skills that would make the students useful to the society.

Olatunji said his choice of mathematics as a subject to be taught was deliberate to stimulate the interest of youths “in this all-important subject often tagged as difficult.”

He said Civic Education, which was his second choice of subject, would impact the students a sense of national duty, obligation, patriotism, respect for human rights and ethics.

“I have been privileged to have personal encounters and rub minds with well over 3,500 students in our secondary schools in the state since the beginning of this academic term about two months ago.

“My experience in all the schools is similar and the common denominator is that our dear State of Osun and by extension, Nigeria, is indeed blessed with youthful talents and human capital remains our greatest asset,” Olatunji said.

The lawmaker said his other educational programmes to assist many young talents in academics and sports across Osun State in the last four years had started yielding results.