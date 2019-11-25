Hours after President Muhammodu Buhari ordered an investigation into the burning to death of Mrs Salome Abuh, People’s Democratic Party, PDP Women Leader in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area Kogi state, on November 18, the State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of six suspects culpable in the arson.

The spokesman for the command, Deputy Superintendent of Police William Aya disclosed this in Kogi on Monday.

Aya said that the suspects were brought in on Friday.

Abuh, a former Councillor and Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party was set ablaze on November 18 in her husband’s house at Ochadamu, by hoodlums.

Aya said the police had started interrogating the suspects to ascertain their level of culpability in the death of the woman.

He said that the outcome of the investigation would be made public as soon as it was completed.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday directed the police to arrest the killers of Abuh with a view to bringing them to justice.