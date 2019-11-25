A former member of the House of Representatives, who represented the Yagba Federal Constituency for eight years, Karimi Sunday Steve, has withdrawn his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Karimi, who once served as the (Kogi) State Deputy Chairman of the party, in a statement, said that the withdrawal of his membership of the PDP is with immediate effect. He said he would handover his membership card to his ward executives.

He has not yet announced his next political destination.

The former lawmaker, who served from 2011-2019, once dumped the PDP to the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), under which platform he won the House of Representatives seat in 2011.

He later returned to the PDP, from where he won a return to the National Assembly, in 2015.

He was disqualified alongside others from contesting the senatorial primary for Kogi West in 2019, by the PDP.