By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has warned corps members posted to the state to shun unnecessary journey during their service year to avoid loss of lives.

He gave the warning Monday at the closing ceremony of the orientation ceremony of 2019 Batch C, Stream 1 Corps members at Okada, Ovia North-East local government area of the state.

He said the warning became necessary because many corps members had lost their lives through preventable and avoidable road accident, noting that their parents and the nation had invested in them and were waiting to reap the dividends.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, lauded the management of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC), for making the skill acquisition programme compulsory for corps members during the service year.

He said the skill acquisition programme introduced by the scheme had gone a long way to align with the federal government’s policy of equipping young graduates with the necessary skill to boost self-reliance and enhance entrepreneurship as catalyst for the nation’s industrial development.

He said: “Your positive impact is felt in different sectors of the economy, especially within the host communities. Edo State Government and its people place much value on your contribution to the state development.”

On his part, the state NYSC Coordinator, Adebayo Ojo, urged the corps members to use the skills, intellect and talents gained for the common good of the people.

He noted that the corps members had proven beyond reasonable doubt that given the right support, training and guidance, Nigerian youths could attain the expected dream and vision of the founding fathers of the scheme.

He advised the corps members to seek permission through the right channel of communication, whenever they were traveling outside their place of primary assignment.