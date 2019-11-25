Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said welfare of the Nigerian ex-Servicemen must be a priority, as they must not be allowed to suffer after retirement.

The Governor stated this at the launch of the year 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said retired personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces as well as their immediate family members must not be left to suffer in retirement, noting that some of them paid a supreme price fighting for a united Nigeria.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony is held yearly to celebrate the gallantry of military officers, ex-Servicemen and survivors of wars among Nigerian Armed Forces, who fought to keep the peace and unity in the country.

The Governor said: “Our ex-Servicemen have laboured for the unity of our country. When they retire, they must not be left to regret their service to our fatherland. In their retirement, they deserve to live quality life and their welfare must be at the centre of every programme created for them.

“As a Government, we will continue to support them, not only during this period of Armed Forces Remembrance Day, but all year round. We have working relationships with members of the Nigerian Legion and we will continue to review those relationships positively to see how we can finance and improve the quality of life of each and everyone.”

While launching the Appeal Fund, Sanwo-Olu urged members of the State Executive Council and top government officials to donate generously to the cause.

He said: “This is a very small but significant ceremony, as we have just launched another yearly emblem for our fallen heroes and men of the various armed forces. It is an event that will be on for the next six weeks, before official inauguration on January 15, 2020.”

Chairman of Lagos State Council of Nigeria Legion, Colonel Fola Akande (rtd), urged contemporary leaders and political class not to forget the valour of the fallen military personnel.

He said: “We enjoin you all to always remember and identify with ex-Servicemen, their widows and their dependent relatives, particularly in the season, to donate generously by buying and wearing the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration emblem.”

“We want to say a very big thank you to Mr Governor for making out time from his busy schedule to launch the year 2019/2020 appeal fund.

“We are hopeful and expectant of the biggest Emblem Appeal fund and donation of all time by any Lagos State Governor to the Nigerian Legion in Lagos this year.

There was a symbolic decoration of the Governor; the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; the Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde; the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji; the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Okunola and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN by Retired Col. Akande.

