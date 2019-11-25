A Nigerian, Nonso Joachin was arrested today in India for drugs possession.

The 36 year-old was arrested by the City Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police.

Found on him was a sizable amount of drugs: 28 grams of cocaine, and 10 slips of LSD.

The other items recovered from Joachin were Rs 10,000 in cash, an electronic weighing machine, a Nokia mobile phone, and a Toyota Corolla automobile.

Last month, another Nigerian named Jekwu Michael was arrested with cocaine worth Rs 5 lakh, reported Asian News International(ANI)