Suspected Internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, has pleaded not guilty to a N33 billion money laundering charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arraigned by the EFCC on Monday on 14-count charge at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

But, Mompha pleaded not guilty to a 14-count charge bordering on the offences.

Justice Mohammad Liman remanded him in prison custody and adjourned till Friday for hearing of his bail application and commencement of trial.