The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) in the United States of America, USA, has called on former president of the movement, Legborsi Saro Pyagbara to stop parading himself as president of the movement noting the expiration of his tenure on December 31, 2018.

In a communique signed by the chairman of the Caretaker Committee of MOSOP-USA,

Dr. Anderson Ngbobu and secretary, Mr. Augustine Kpuinen, the organisation appreciated Pyagbara’s service but noted that his tenure has expired and therefore he can no longer function as president of MOSOP.

The group met in St. Louis Missouri, as part of events to commemorate the killing of founding leader Ken Saro-Wiwa members and eight other activists.

The members of MOSOP-USA reiterated that Shell remains “persona non grata” in Ogoni. They also said they are against any form of exploration and exploitation in Ogoni by any other entity; indigenous or foreign.

“The members of MOSOP-USA reaffirmed its commitment to non-violence Struggle against local colonialism. MOSOP-USA condemn any act of provocations in Ogoni by the military and the paramilitary. MOSOP-USA appeals to the Nigeria Nation and State governments to set up an independent judicial commission of inquiry to investigate all recent killings in Ogoni and to bring perpetrators to book in accordance with the law and/or recognized international provisions.

“The Ogoni Bill of Right (OBR) was submitted to the Nigerian State and to Shell, October 2, 1990. MOSOP-USA wants attended to, in order to ameliorate the people’s suffering. The OBR remains a potent instrument which the government has not fully actualized, and Ogoni still wallow in environmental degradation till date.

“The members of MOSOP-USA call on the International community and the Nigerian Government to fully implement the UNEP Report. Report suggested simple Emergency Actions to be taken to ensure acceptable restoration; one which was for Government to set up “OgoniLand Environmental Restoration Authority. The Authority was to have a take-off fund of US$1Billion. But Hydrocarbon pollution Restoration Project set up by government is only about signposts and Billboards and not clean up. Any meaningful clean up should start with the stoppage of Gas Faring in the Niger Delta, provision of portable / clean water and health care for a people who have been so traumatized by Shell’s pollutants forcing all residents in Ogoni to be unwilling Smokers. It is reported that the level of benzene in Ogoni is over 900 times the internationally acceptable standard.

The members of MOSOP-USA also congratulated Barrister Joi Y. Nunieh on her recent appointment as Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“MOSOP-USA calls on the Buhari Administration to make her appointment permanent, so that she can carry out the much-needed reforms in the Commission. The Commission has deviated from original and primary function of developing the Niger Delta Area”, the group said.