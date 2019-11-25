Kelly Rowland’s much anticipated 5th studio album is due next year.

The former Destiny’s Child told Today, Australia, she knew her fans had waited for her next album, as she had promised them new music.

The Grammy Award winner intimated her exhilarating experience producing her upcoming Christmas movie dubbed Merry Liddle Christmas, based on a true story.

It is scheduled to drop on November 30. She has been juggling filming the movie, recording music, and slaying her judging roles on The Voice Australia.

Her last album Talk a Good Game was released in 2013.