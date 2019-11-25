By Jethro Ibileke

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has been listed for the conferment of honorary degree by Nigeria’s premier private university, Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

Also to be conferred with honorary degrees are, HRM, Saheed Ademola Elegushi ( Kusenla III), Chairman Business International Management, Mr. Sow Bertin Agba, and Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, disclosed this on Monday, while briefing journalists on the 17th Convocation ceremony of the institution, which would hold on Saturday, November 30.

He said the awardees would be honoured for their contribution to human development and progress at the national and international levels.

A former Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Prof. Olu Aina, will also be conferred with the title of Professor Emeritus.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the 583 graduating students to be award various degrees, include Post Graduate, Masters and Ph.D students.

“On the First degree category, 17 graduated with first class honour, 173 came out with second class upper, 161 bagged second class lower division while three had third class,” Ezemonye said.

He noted that graduands of the institution were not only equipped with knowledge and skills to make them employable, but also to become employers of labour.

According to him, the institution was “already making impact in all sectors of the economy of the country and the world at large.”