Hundreds of Lebanese protested near the U.S. embassy in Lebanon against U.S. intervention in Lebanon’s affairs, Al Jadeed local TV Channel reported.

Protesters chanted slogans against the intervention of foreign countries in Lebanon’s nationwide demonstrations. People also burned the Israeli and U.S. flags while holding signs, criticizing any intervention by foreign embassies.

“We will not give up our country for Israel,” one sign said.

Protests against the U.S. comes following remarks by former U.S. State Department Undersecretary and Ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman, speaking about a possible civil war if the Lebanese Armed Forces resort to disarm Hezbollah by force.

He also announced that Lebanese “can seize the next electoral opportunity to strip Hezbollah of the parliamentary partners it uses as force multipliers to assert its will politically.”

Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had earlier accused the U.S. of standing behind protests in Lebanon to change the political system in the country by getting rid of the Shiite political party and its allies in the country.