EbonyLife Films, producer of Fifty, The Wedding Party movies and Chief Daddy has announced its latest feature film, the social-media-driven political satire, ‘Your Excellency’.

As expected, there is a huge interest in how Funke Akindele-Bello managed to both direct and star in such a major project, especially as this was her directorial debut.

As usual, she is in fine comedic form, as the other half of Akin Lewis who plays presidential aspirant Chief Olalekan Ajadi, giving just a hint of the hilarious antics in store.

The star-studded cast also gets a chance to shine, suggesting a barrel of laughs from every angle, as they poke fun at Nigerian politics and society at large.

Stars of the film include (in alphabetical order): Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Eku Edewor, Emmanuel ‘EmmaOMG’ Edunjobi, Alexx Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Aletile ‘Seyi Law’ Lawrence, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.

Also, it seems that a cameo from Falz is in store, as he reprises his ‘AK Famzy’ role from last year’s mega-hit, Chief Daddy.

Your Excellency tells the story of a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who becomes a credible contender when his dance moves and gaffes ignite social media. Could a three-time loser pose a serious challenge for the presidency?

Directed by Funke Akindele-Bello, the movie is funny and touching, as it shows how politics and social media are shaping Nigerian society in equal measure.

Executive Producer Mo Abudu is happy to share the film with the world. “With just 3 weeks to go, this Christmas blockbuster will show moviegoers the funny, feel-good, family movie we have in store for them. ‘Your Excellency’ has Nigeria’s funniest woman as both lead actor and director, with an amazing cast who deliver wonderful performances. I can’t wait for everyone to see the entire film,” she said.

Director Funke Akindele-Bello is ecstatic. “As the release draws closer, it’s great to feel the excitement building within the audience. I think this film captures how much fun we had making it, and how much joy and laughter we want to spread this holiday season.”

For the lucky guests invited to the premiere on Sunday 8th December, they will be the first to see the movie. Your Excellency is in cinemas from 13 December 2019 across Nigeria.