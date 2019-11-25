The O. B. Lulu-Briggs Health Center at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State on Wednesday 20 November 2019 saved the lives of 106 Students affected by food poisoning.

The O. B. Lulu-Briggs Health Center, which was built and donated to the University of Port Harcourt by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation through the gracious benevolence of its grand benefactor, High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs, was the saving grace of the students of the University of Port Harcourt Demonstration Secondary School (UDSS).

Reports by the medical staff on ground at the health centre indicated that UDSS students who were rushed in with complaints of stomach-aches on the suspicion of food poisoning, some of whom were brought in unconscious, were attended to immediately.

No casualty was recorded on account of the emergency medical care administered by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Health Center.

Parents of affected students at the University of Port Harcourt Demonstration Secondary School have continued to express gratitude to God and the medical staff of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Health Center for their timely intervention.

The source of the food poisoning is being investigated.

The O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation is chaired by Dr Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the wife of celebrated nationalist and philanthropist, Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs who passed on in December 2018.

The foundation has for nearly two decades been committed to providing quality humanitarian services, capacity building training and assisting the elderly, the infirm and needy who dwell mainly in the rural areas of the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.