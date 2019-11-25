Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tore into President Trump on Sunday after he branded her and some of her party’s most prominent figures, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), as “Do Nothing Democrats.”

“In my first 11 months I’ve cosponsored 339 pieces of legislation, authored 15, took on Big Pharma w/ my colleagues in hearings that brought PreP generic a year early & exposed abuse of power,” the freshman Democrat tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

“In 4 years, you’ve jailed kids & made corruption the cause celebré. Try to keep up,” she added.

Her comments came hours after the president shared a series of tweets sounding off on her and other Democratic lawmakers as the House continues its impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine.

“Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do-Nothing Democrats,” Trump tweeted earlier on Sunday morning.

“USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems!” he continued.

“Polls have now turned very strongly against Impeachment, especially in swing states. 75% to 25%. Thank you!” he said in a follow-up tweet several hours later.

In another post taking aim at Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic lawmakers, the president retweeted a new advertisement that plays a montage of remarks from the lawmakers calling for the president’s impeachment.

“This is the real story behind the Do-Nothing Democrats!” Trump tweeted of the clip, which labels the Democratic lawmakers as “unhinged” and begins with a snippet of an interview Ocasio-Cortez gave to CNN earlier this month in which she voiced support for Trump’s impeachment.

Ocasio-Cortez says, “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.” A number of conservative pundits and lawmakers have seized on the line by Ocasio-Cortez since, with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) calling it an admission that “Dems are using impeachment to rig 2020 against” Trump.

However, Ocasio-Cortez has rejected criticism from conservatives over her comments, which she said were taken out of context and were about possible foreign interference in the coming elections.

In her full interview with CNN, Ocasio-Cortez voices support for Trump’s impeachment amid the ongoing inquiry but also adds that the House needs “to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections. So this is not just about something that has occurred. This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

In a tweet firing back at Scalise, the New York Democrat wrote, “Rep. Scalise, the only way you’d conclude this is if you thought foreign interference is Trump’s main strategy to win in 2020. Letting our elections be subverted by hostile actors *IS* disastrous.”