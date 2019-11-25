President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, on his 75th birthday, congratulating him for a life of exploits in diplomacy, academia, and administration, both at the national and international levels.

This was contained in a released statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The President rejoices with the erudite scholar and diplomat for many years of service to the nation and strong representation at various multilateral institutions, consistently taking up responsibilities to bridge relations, and bring peace and succour to nations and their citizens.

As a former Joint Special Representative of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), former UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, former Head of the UN Mission in Angola and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, President Buhari salutes Prof Gambari for providing wise counsels to leaders at various levels of governance and administration, and painstakingly following up on developmental issues and global targets that will impact the livelihood of the poor and underprivileged.

As he turns 75, the President believes the towering achievements of the eminent diplomat and the international responsibilities and recognitions he has attracted over the years, clearly indicate his unwavering loyalty and dedication to the nation, urging him to remain steadfast in sacrifice for humanity.

While felicitating with family, friends and professional colleagues of the elder statesman on the milestone, President Buhari prays for longer life, good health and strength for Prof. Gambari.