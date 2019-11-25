Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) was on Monday granted a tough bail condition of N1 billion.

He was granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Asides the N1 billion bail, Maina is to provide two sureties in like sum. Both sureties must be serving Nigerian Senators with no criminal cases before the court.

Maina is facing trial on alleged money laundering charge to the tune of over N2 billion preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He had arrived at the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the aid of a walking stick.

The EFCC had on Oct. 25, arraigned Maina alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, before Justice Abang.