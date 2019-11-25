Lai Mohammed, Aregbesola and other members of the Ministerial delegation at Seme border on Monday

A ministerial delegation, including minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has arrived Seme border to inspect and assess the efficacy of the border closure directive, in effect since August.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Clement Ike and Geoffrey Onyeama at the Seme border

Other ministers in the fact-finding tour are the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Min. of State for Budget & National Planning, Clement Ike and Maj. General Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser.

The team was briefed by Controller of Customs, Seme Border Area Command, U.G. Mohammed.

Nigerian authorities have faced mounting pressure by countries such as Ghana and Niger to reopen the border, last shut like this in 1984.