Big Brother Naija couple Bam Bam & Teddy A who celebrated their white wedding in Dubai on November 16th, 2019 are expecting a baby.

Bam Bam in a post on social media gave the hint that she’s pregnant from the growing bump in her wedding dress.

She wrote:

The little one decided to photobomb my hot shot, seems baby would be as vain as me 🥰

The lovebirds had their traditional union in September this year.