Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, GCON, as he turns 73 on Monday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Sunday, the governor described Atiku, the Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, as “a man of strong convictions”.

According to him, Atiku’s drive and tenacity to lead the country will one day materialise.

Okowa commended the elder statesman for his tremendous impact on the lives of people irrespective of tribe, religion, social status or political affiliation through his entrepreneurial activities.

The governor lauded Atiku’s outstanding contributions to job creation through his numerous investments.

He also lauded Atiku, Wazirin Adamawa, for his dexterity, sagacity and courage in pursuing his dream of leading the country in spite of several hurdles.

The governor thanked Atiku for the numerous political and legal battles he fought to advance the course of democracy in Nigeria.

“That our democracy is firmly rooted today, is because you fought anti-democratic forces that tried to undermine our democracy at some point in our democratic journey.

“Over the years, you have continued to provide and offer leadership at various strata of society.

“I urge you to continue to serve Nigeria well without relenting because one day your quest to lead this nation will become a reality.

“One of the major challenges we are facing as a nation is lack of jobs for our teeming graduates and I must thank you specifically for the numerous job opportunities you provided.

“This will continue to provide for our people to utilise their potential and earn a decent means of livelihood.

“Over the years, you maintained large, devoted and loyal followership and bestrode Nigeria’s political scene like a colossus due to your famed generosity and large-heartedness,” Okowa said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I write to congratulate you on the occasion of your 73rd birth anniversary.

“In the past 73 years, your family and political and business associates have cause to be grateful to God for having granted you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment,” the governor said.