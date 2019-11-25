Jackie Armstrong’s foot is believed to have slipped from her harness causing her to crash to the floor at the Zippos Christmas Circus Show.

The incident happened in the presence of thousands at Hyde Park.

Witnesses said she did not get back up and staff rushed over to her after the 30ft fall during the Cirque Berserk performance.

An audience member said: ‘The lady had one foot in the loop with no actual harness and her foot slipped out and she fell to the floor diagonally.

‘Kids were on the front row and there were people screaming.

The accident happened during a performance at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park.

‘She was yelping in agony, it was traumatic as she bounced as she hit the floor. There was an announcement after a min or two to all leave.’

The circus was evacuated as paramedics went to her aid following the 6pm performance.

A spokesman for Zippos said: ‘The female British artist, Jackie Armstrong, performs an aerial act and is a highly experienced circus artist with 10 years in the ring.

‘Jackie was immediately attended to on the scene by first aiders and an ambulance called. She was taken to hospital by ambulance and further information on the nature of her injuries is awaited.

‘Immediately following the incident, audience members were asked to leave the Big Top and offered tickets for the next performance that evening.