Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has vowed not to include any unnecessary project in the 2020 budget, thereby eliminating white elephant projects in his presentation to the State Assembly.

He also assured that there won’t be any project that would boost the public perception of any political actor in the State.

Dapo Abiodun who gave this vow during the opening declaration of 2020 Treasury Board Meeting held at the Obas’ Complex, Okemosan, Abeokuta, also noted that the responsibility of any government is beyond channelling a routine pattern of using public funds for political actors, therefore, budget on projects must have impact on the people because they are the essence of government.

We must realise that our responsibilities to the people of our State go beyond channelling efforts towards the routine pattern of using public resources for those in power.

We must devise a system of strategic allocation of resources which ensure that politics is secondary.

Projects and programmes of the government in the first full budget that we are preparing would have an impact on the people who are the essence of government.

He also noted that the meeting was the first full Budget of the present administration and the climax of the planning process which involved a sensitisation programme on the vision and focus of government as well as the town hall meetings in the three Senatorial Districts.

“All the expenditures are going to be targeted at programmes and projects aimed at the continued development of our State and creating more prosperity for the people. In doing this, we will be achieving the mission of our administration, as embodied in the ‘building our future together’ agenda,” he said.

“The process for the preparation of the Year 2020 Budget started with sensitisation programme on the vision and mission of government. It was followed by town hall meetings in the three Senatorial Districts,” he said.

Noting that the town hall meetings which was held last month across the three Senatorial Districts were a clear departure from the one town hall meeting which, before his assumption of office, was only held in the State Capital.

According to him, these town hall meetings provided a veritable platform to meet with the people. It also provided an opportunity to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially as it concerns inclusiveness, gender equality, peace, justice and partnership to achieve the goals. All of these are premised on the fact that our administration is an open one,” the Governor noted.

Stating that the meeting was an opportunity to consolidate on the gains of democracy, adding that it would also allow his government to integrate plans of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to attain qualitative and comprehensive visible public expenditure profile.

Prince Abiodun however, lauded public servants for the effective implementation of the 2019 Budget, attributing it to their commitment, professionalism, diligence and dedication, while urging them not to rest on their oars as the attainment of the optimum welfare of the indigenes and those who have made the State their home irrespective of their social status, religion or political affiliations, rests on them.

He noted that public servants’ duties go beyond mere allocation of resources, but to programmes that make meaning to people’s lives.

He challenged public servants to join him in devising ways of allocating resources to government policies, projects and programmes that have a direct impact on the lives of the people and not those meant to massage people’s ego.

In his welcome address, the Consultant to the Governor on Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, said the State for the first time had declared the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), noting that this would reduce the gap between the request of the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and improved estimates, which means that Budget outcomes would be more predictable and the MDAs more confident in their planning.