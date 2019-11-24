A Joint Unions of Tertiary Institutions of Kaduna State has given 21 days notice to Kaduna State Government to settle their outstanding demands lingering for 10 years.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Joint Chairman of the unions, Mr Noah Dallami.

The unions included Academic, Non-Academic as well as Senior Staff Associations in the state owned tertiary institutions of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria and College of Education, Gidan waya, Kafanchan.

The unions said having waited patiently for government to respond on the lingering issues which started since 2014, the unions had no other alternative than to resort to the last option of industrial action.

“Having waited patiently on government for such a long time to resolve these lingering issues, our unions would be compelled to resume its 2014 suspended industrial action, only as a last resort, within 21 days of this notice.

“Part of the demands is the implementation of the 10 years old current salary structure payable to polytechnics and colleges of Education known CONPCASS and CONTEDISS for Academic and Non Academic staff respectively,” he said.

Other demands are the 65 years retirement age for both staff in the tertiary institutions.

He said the unions had engaged successive governments in the state on the same issue including the current administration.

“In view of these reasons, our unions once again wish to appeal to the Executive Governor of Kaduna State to use his good office to prevail on the state executive council to domesticate the 65 years’ retirement age law.

“It should also implement the current salary structure of tertiary institutions in the state that is already 10 years old,” it noted.

The unions also called on the Governor to address critical infrastructural problems bedeviling the institutions in the state.