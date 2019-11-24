Two people are feared dead and 11 others rescued as a local boat capsised at Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said on Sunday that the incident occurred last Wednesday.

According to him, at about 8:15am, a wooden boat fitted with 30HP Yamaha Engine, operated by one Adesuyi John of Itun-Agan Community, Anuwo-Odofin with 13 passengers on board, allegedly collided with an NPA TUG Boat, with inscription ‘Lárana and No 9252723, at Itun Àga Area, Amuwo Odofin.

“Consequently, the wooden boat capsised and the passengers got into the water. However, Teams of Marine Policemen, firefighters, LASEMA and other emergency management agencies swiftly mobilized to the scene, 11 of the passengers were rescued alive while two others are still missing,” he said.

Elkana said search and rescue operations were still ongoing for the missing two others.