A 50-year old man, Sunday Usenobong has died after allegedly falling inside a melting hot pot while operating the company’s machine.

Usenobong was a staff of Landcraft industry Nig. Ltd, Odogunyan Industrial Estate, Ikorodu.

His death came two days after a 35-year old man, Olatunde Femi died after he got his head trapped while operating a moulding machine at Multipak Nig. Ltd., located at Plot F28, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana on Sunday said on Friday at about 3:30pm, Usenobong allegedly fell inside a melting hot pot, while operating the company’s machine.

“Consequently, the victim died on the spot. Homicide detectives have visited the scene. The corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

He added that last Tuesday at about 8:20pm, one Olatunde Femi, a moulding machine operator, at Multipak Nig. Ltd., located at Plot F28, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, allegedly got trapped while operating the machine.

“Consequently, the victim died on the spot. Homicide detectives visited the scene. The corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.