Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has been named amongst the top 100 banks utilizing social media globally.

The Top 100 list recently released by The Financial Brand, reflected that Stanbic IBTC Bank emerged number 55 on the list of global social media savvy banks for the third quarter of 2019. The Top 100 list is made up of banks and credit unions who are considered adept at using major social media channels.

The criteria which was adopted in adjudging the bank as the 55th in the list of global banks include Facebook ‘Likes’, Twitter followers, most tweets sent, most Twitter accounts followed, most YouTube video views and most YouTube subscribers.

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s social media statistics reflected that the financial institution had 593,055 Facebook ‘Likes’, 240,555 Twitter followers and 8,676,407 YouTube videos, as at the period the third quarter report was released.

Speaking on the list, Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, described the feat as a result of the bank’s agility and continuous innovative exercises.

“I am delighted that Stanbic IBTC Bank emerged as one of the top banks effectively utilizing social media, globally. It is proof that even though we are a Nigerian bank, we are taking giant strides globally in the social media space. This is also a reflection that our digitization agenda is producing results”, the bank chief said.

Dr. Sogunle further stated that the bank’s presence on social media is part of an innovative outline geared towards ensuring that it provides unparalleled levels of services to its customers.