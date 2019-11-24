The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, says it has not taken a decision on oil exploration resumption nor has it met to agree on conditions for oil mining activities in Ogoni.

According to a press release signed by Assistant Secretary Alex Akori on Saturday, MOSOP’s position on the issue remains that the Ogoni environment cannot support any form of oil mining activities at the moment and that the idea of oil production in Ogoni should be discarded at the moment.

“MOSOP is therefore shocked at very misleading and fraudulent media reports suggesting the organization’s approval of some conditions for oil resumption in Ogoniland.

“We note that the announcement ascribed to former president, Mr Legborsi Pyagbara, is not only invalid and a misrepresentation but mischievous especially as it is coming at a time Pyagbara is desperate to destabilize the organization through his desperate activities including a false claim to the presidency of MOSOP after an election had been conducted and a new leadership put in place.

“Pyagbara is a former president of the movement whose tenure elapsed on December 31, 2018 and that should be properly understood by all. He is therefore not competent to represent MOSOP in any capacity at the moment nor can he convoke a valid meeting of MOSOP at the executive or steering committee levels..

“We therefore advice the general public and particularly media organizations to check with the Secretariat of MOSOP in Ogoniland and double check all information before they are published”. The release read.

The body, therefore, urged the general public to discountenance the said story on oil resumption in Ogoniland allegedly ascribed to Pyagbara.

“We also urge the media to be most responsible by reporting the truth, checking their facts and sources to avoid misleading the public”, the body concluded.