The Independent National Electoral Commission published on Saturday the 53 polling units in Kogi West Senatorial district where voting will take place on 30 November to pick the final winner between Senator Dino Melaye and his challenger, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

The court-ordered fresh election was conducted on 16 November. The returning officer, Professor Olayinde Lawal, declared the election inconclusive, though Adeyemi led Melaye with 20,570 votes, by scoring 80,118 votes, while Melaye scored 59, 548 votes.

INEC ordered supplementary poll in polling centres, where elections were cancelled because of violence or some irregularities. About 43,000 votes are up for grabs in the supplementary election to hold in 53 polling units.

INEC on Thursday in announcing the date for the supplementary election promised to upload on its website the specific units where voting will take place.

A breakdown shows that eight polling units in Ayetoro and Egbeda Egga/ Okedayo in Ijumu LGA will participate in the election. In Kabba-Bunu LGA, five units in Asuta and nine units in Okekoko will also take part in the rerun poll. There are five units in Odolu, one in Ayewa and three in Aiyetoro-Kiri, also under Kabba-Bunu LGA.

The supplementary poll will also take place in two units of Ukwo-Koton Karfe and 16 units in Lokoja, the state capital. Mopa Moro LGA has two units, Yagba East three and Yagba West one.

(Read the details:

INEC on Thursday appealed to all political parties and stakeholders to cooperate with its personnel so that it could eventually deliver a conclusive exercise. The Kogi West election will take place simultaneously with the re-run election for the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency seat, according to INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

His Full statement:

“The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today Thursday 21st of November, 2019 and fixed 30th November 2019 for the conduct of the Supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, respectively.

“At the conclusion of the court-ordered Kogi West Senatorial re-run election on 16th November, 2019, supplementary polls were indicated by the Collation/Returning Officer for the Senatorial District, affecting 20 Registration Areas, 53 Polling Units and 46,767 Registered Voters, spread across 7 Local Government Areas of the Senatorial District.

“In addition, the court ordered the conduct of Supplementary re-run poll in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency affecting 22 Polling Units.”

“Collation procedures shall be in line with extant Guidelines for Collation at the Supplementary polls.

“The list of affected Registration Areas and Polling Units will be uploaded on our website and communicated to the stakeholders in the respective Registration Areas and Polling Units.

“We enjoin all the political parties and stakeholders to cooperate with the Commission for conclusive free and credible elections in the affected areas.”