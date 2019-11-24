Sheffield United scored a dramatic late equaliser to salvage a point against Manchester United, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had recovered from two goals down to lead at Bramall Lane.

Oliver McBurnie’s 90th-minute strike was awarded following a nervous wait as the video assistant referee reviewed the goal for a potential handball as the forward controlled Callum Robinson’s cross, reports the BBC.

Three goals in a blistering seven minutes appeared to have rescued Solskjaer’s largely lacklustre side, who looked all but beaten after Lys Mousset added to John Fleck’s opener for Chris Wilder’s side seven minutes after the interval.

But 19-year-old left-back Brandon Williams’ goal after 72 minutes sparked the visitors into life, before substitute Mason Greenwood levelled and Marcus Rashford sent the visitors ahead.

That was not enough to see off a resilient Sheffield United, however, with Manchester United ninth in the standings after McBurnie’s late equaliser.

In a remarkable game, the Blades dominated their opponents for long periods and looked set for a first league win over Manchester United since 1992.

David de Gea had already produced fine saves to keep out John Lundstram and David McGoldrick when Mousset robbed Phil Jones in the build-up to the opener.

Mousset teed up Lundstram – whose shot was saved by De Gea before Fleck bundled home the rebound.

It went from bad to worse for Solskjaer’s side as Mousset beat De Gea with a sumptuous drilled finish from outside the penalty area.

However, the visitors turned the game on its head, as Williams produced a clever first-time finish before Greenwood scored from close range.

England forward Rashford thought he had won it 11 minutes from time after rounding off a fine move by tucking home from eight yards, only for McBurnie to level – after a lengthy check by the video assistant referee to see if the Scotland striker had handled before scoring.