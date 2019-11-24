A 26-year old man has drowned while swimming at the National Stadium’s swimming pool in Surulere area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said on Sunday that the incident occurred last week.

He said at 6:10pm, the police received a distress call that one Sodiq Yusuf, 26, of 26, Horgan Bassey Street, Surulere allegedly got drowned while swimming in the National Stadium’s swimming pool, Surulere.

“A team of policemen was mobilized to the scene. The victim was rescued and rushed to Randle General Hospital, Surulere where he later died.

“The corpse was deposited at the Mainland General hospital morgue, Yaba for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.