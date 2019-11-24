The Lagos State Government has vowed to shut down factories and organizations that violate health, safety rules and regulations of the state.

Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola issued this warning while sealing Multipak Nigeria Limited, a plastic production factory at Plot F28, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos for violation of safety rules and regulations.

He said the company completely lacked a safety management system which led to the untimely death of one Femi Olatunde, a factory worker who got his head stuck while operating one of the processing machines.

Mojola stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration was passionate about the safety of lives and property of its citizens.

According to him, on no account should any factory operate without putting in place safe systems of work processes, good house keeping, safety signage, fire fighting and suppression equipment, good electrical wiring systems and a clean environment devoid of hazards to the lives of workers and visitors.

He further stated that investigation was ongoing with regards to safety infractions at another steel factory in Odonguyan, Ikorodu.

“If they are found wanting after the investigation, they will be prosecuted fully in line with the laws of Lagos State,” he said.

He urged organizations and individuals to embrace international best practice in safety operations to prevent fatal incidences that endangered lives, adding that safety of lives and property were citizens’ collective responsibility.

The Director General warned that factories and organisations that violated safety rules would be severely sanctioned.