A group, Seyi Makinde Movement for Good Governance (SMMFG), has berated the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for calling out Governor Seyi Makinde for his role in the just concluded election in Kogi state.

The Oyo APC had accused Governor Makinde, who led the campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State of involving in activities that could jeopardise the integrity of the election.

The group described the accusation levelled against the governor as “laughable, unfortunate, insulting, derogatory and very insensitive press release.”

Reacting to the accusation, the group’s spokesperson, Samson Atilola in Ibadan yesterday, said: “Our attention has been drawn to an unfortunate, insulting, derogatory and very insensitive press release, made by the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, where they called for the investigation of Governor Seyi Makinde.

“We find it laughable and amusing that the APC that glaringly promoted electoral violence, vote-buying and was the director of vote rigging is asking for the investigation of Governor Seyi Makinde over his very peaceful roles in the elections.

“Governor Makinde is an easy-going man, who believes strongly in true democracy and will not engage in anything that will jeopardise democratic values.

“It is worthy of note that there are video and pictorial evidence that clearly showed the party and the candidate that maimed, harassed and oppressed the people during the Kogi election…”

“Engineer Seyi Makinde is the people’s choice, and any attempt to smear his name or project him in a bad light will meet harsh resistance from the people of Oyo State.”