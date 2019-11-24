By Adejoke Adeleye

A 42-year-old grandmother, Temitope Akinola has been arrested for killing her grandchild because of the hatred she has for her son-in-law.

The suspect, a resident of Isote area of Sagamu town, Sagamu Local Government area of the state, was arrested on Nov. 21 by operatives of the command.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ogun State Police Command Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday said the grandmother was arrested, following the information received by the police in Sagamu division that the baby left in care of the suspect by her mother had been found dead.

The PPRO said the mother of the baby was reported to have gone to the bathroom only to return and discover the lifeless body of her baby.

Oyeyemi stated that upon receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Sagamu, Okiki Agunbiade, dispatched detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

According to Oyeyemi, upon interrogation, the suspect admitted poisoning and killing the baby because she did not like her daughter getting married to the father of the baby.

“She confessed further that she had attempted to terminate the pregnancy, but her pastor had warned her against it, hence she waited for her daughter to deliver before carrying out her devilish intention. She explained further that she poisoned the baby with a deadly insecticide known as Sniper,” he said.

Oyeyemi stated that the corpse of the baby had been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for autopsy.

He added that the suspect had been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.