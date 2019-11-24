Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, one of the Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, has finally opened up on her relationship with her love-interest during the show, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe.

While responding to questions from her followers on Saturday, Nina revealed that they never loved each other.

One of her followers asked, “Where you hurt by Miracle?. Did you even love him at all? and Nina replied, “Neither of us loved each other.”