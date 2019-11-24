By Yusuf Muhammed

Future matters concept recently organised it’s 8th edition for outgoing secondary school students tagged’ beyond secondary school what next’.

In his opening address the convener Mr Adeleye Adewale said the programme was aimed at inspiring excellent attitudes towards academic pursuit, providing adequate information on career choice, leadership and entrepreneurship as well as addressing issues of substance abuse and sexual reproductive health and vices amongst the young people.

One of the speakers at the event, Mrs Yinka Osobu, urge the female students to consider carpentry as, according to her, the job of carpentry is profitable to both males and females.

The guest speaker Mr Basil Agboarumi also taught the outgoing students on focusing on their career and shunning of any criminal activities so that they could be useful to themselves and the society at large.

Assistant commissioner of police, ACP Ajao Adewale, who represented the deputy commissioner of police, DCP Tunji Disu, the rapid response commander, advised the students to shun all act of violence and focus on their future as they are the future of tomorrow.

At the end of the program there was award presentation to deserving individuals as well as the schools that participated in the program.