By Okafor Ofiebor

An alleged fraudulent real estate developer and boss of De-Villa, Dr. Kelly Nworgu, has been rearrested and detained by the Rivers State Police Command, three weeks after he jumped bail over alleged land scams worth millions of naira.

His reappearance was the grace his sureties, a pastor and three others, needed to regain their freedom.

They had signed Bail Bond for Nworgu, who after securing freedom went into hiding.

This lead to the arrest and detention of the sureties when they could not produce the accused in court.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, told our Correspondent that boss of De-villa, Kelly Nworgu, submitted himself to Police a few days ago after much pressure from Police and his victims and search for his whereabouts and consistent trail on him for 3 weeks.

According to him, the Police has detained Kelly Nworgu and released his Pastor and three others who stood as sureties for his bail application.

His Pastor had voluntarily signed a bail bound for Dr Kelly Nworgu after his detention on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura.

After diligent interrogation of Kelly on the volumes of debt and defrauding of innocent Rivers residents and without providing any authentic land after receiving full payments, a lead Pastor in his local church could not conduct services for three weeks as Kelly Immediately absconded after being released on bail.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and Spokesman of the victims of De-villa land scam, Chief Michael Ezedike, has hailed the efforts of the Police in re-arresting the wanted Real Estate developer.

Nworgu is alleged to have defrauded his victims to the tune of N16 billion in land transactions.

‘’He said I want the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to help us to prosecute this matter to a logical conclusion to ensure that justice is served for this man to pay us all the monies he collected from us.

“He confessed to us before the Commissioner of Police that the alleged land he sold to us belongs to the Rivers State Government, himself in connivance with his wife and the community Chiefs knew quite well that the land is not theirs and agreed to collect money from us as goat money and permits without any allocation after all the paper work had been completed’’, lamented the distraught Ezedike.

He noted that Kelly Nworgu and his wife worked hand in gloves as the banking statements obtained by the Police shows that she made all the withdrawals from the account into an unknown place.

‘’Each time any client pays, she withdraws the money immediately in cash and also those Chiefs who paraded themselves as landlords and owners of the Land using community boys to chase us away each time we come to possess the so called land allocated to us, Please the governor should help us, some of us invested with our last penny just to secure a land to build our dream homes”, he appealed.