Grammy 2019 Nominee, Burna Boy was conspicuously absent on Saturday at the 6th AFRIMA in Lagos, where he was crowned the African Artiste of the year.

The African Giant also won Best Male artiste in West Africa.

The event staged at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Saturday night was attended by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

It was almost marred by the absence of many of the Nigerian artistes who won awards, including Burna Boy.

For Burna Boy, being absent at such an event has become a recurring pattern.

He has always been a no-show at several awards, with his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu standing in for him.

Bose collected Burna Boy’s award in Los Angeles in June this year, when he won the Best International Act, awarded by BET. Burna Boy also shunned the Seville, Spain show, where he won the Best African Act category at the 2019 MTV EMAs awards. The Nigerian act was in Wembley in London, where he performed at a sell-out show.

Similarly, Burna Boy was not around to receive the Headies award on 19 October.

He is not the only Nigerian artiste absent at awards night. On Saturday, many of them just didn’t show up.

They were represented by their managers.

In contrast, award winners from other regions in Africa turned up for the show.

,

Wizkid bagged song of the year in Africa, with his song ‘Fever’. Tiwa Savage won Best Female Artiste in Western Africa. The award was collected by her manager.

Seventeen year-old Nikita Kering also stole the show with two awards.

Some of the Winners:

Best Male Artist in Eastern Africa was one by Khaligraph Jones

Best female Artist in East Africa: Nikita Kering

Revelation of the African Continent: Nikita Kering

Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa: Nadia Nakai

Best AFRICAN/Group/ Duo in African Pop: Joe Boy

Best Dancehall/Reggae artiste: Stonebwoy

The Legend Awilo Logomba, was also recognised.

Also Tu Baba Idibia who entertained the audience, like Awilo, was also recognised with an award.