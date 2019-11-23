The Abuja-based chapter of Egbe Ogbomoso Ajisegiri, a socio-cultural group, has urged Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, not to relent in carving a niche for himself.

The group pointed out that it was noteworthy that the Minister has hit the ground running in his assignment as expected, saying this was not unexpected in view of his pedigree.

The group gave the charge at a reception held in Abuja on Friday night for Dare and several other Ogbomoso indigenes in the executive and legislative arms of government.

“While we wish you great success during your tenure, just as we thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the others who found you worthy, we must also tell you to see your appointment as a public trust.

“Given your pedigree and background, we know you will discharge your duties creditably, but we can only tell you not to relent.

“Already, you have been doing well, with recent positive developments in both the country’s youth and sports sectors, but you can still do more,” the Chairman of the group, Olayiwola Akangbe, said.

He said Dare should not fail to stand out as a valiant, pointing out that Ogbomoso is a land of valiants which had produced the likes of late Ladoke Akintola.

“Ogbomoso is a land of several valiants, both late and living, such as Ibrahim Taiwo, Shittu Alao, Benjamin Adekunle, Akintola, Bayo Alao-Akala and Oladipo Popoola.

“We have produced several distinguished Nigerians, and you need to sustain the credibility Ogbomoso people are known for by leaving a mark in the area of youth and sports development,” Akangbe added.

While urging Dare to continue with efforts aimed at empowering Nigerian youths nationwide, whom he said were presently in dire need, Akangbe however appealed to the Federal Government on infrastructure.

“Even though we commend government on the ongoing reconstruction work on the Ilorin-Ibadan road, we will however remind government that the Ogbomoso axis of the road deserves even greater attention, as well as an urgent urban renewal programme for Ogbomoso metropolis,” he said.

Speaking also, Mr Bolaji Adigun, who represented former Oyo State Gov. Alao-Akala at the occasion, said Dare’s appointment was an opportunity for them to take Ogbomoso to greater heights.

“This is the time for us, and I mean all of those in government and from Ogbomoso, to take Ogbomoso to where is is supposed to be. It is a task we must all get down to now,” he said.

While saying the opening prayers at the event, Amos Adamu, a former Director-General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), prayed for God’s wisdom for Dare to deliver.

He noted that the Minister would also be needing the support of all Nigerians in view of the huge task ahead of him.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), others honoured at the occasion by the Egbe Ogbomoso Ajisegiri include Olubode Oke, Abdulfatai Buhari, Samson Adegoke, Williams Adeleye and Olusegun Adekunle.

Egbe Ogbomoso Ajisegiri, which was formed in 1985, is an affiliate of Ogbomoso Parapo Worldwide.