The Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Forum of Non-NWC National Executive Council (NEC) members have advised their aggrieved colleagues to desist from attacking the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The Forum described the statement calling for Oshiomhole’s resignation as laughable and uncalled for.

The Chairmen, however, passed a vote of confidence on Oshiomhole admonishing the aggrieved members to be loyal to the party.

The Forums stated this in a statement signed by Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori (Chairman Forum of APC State Chairmen) and Nelson Alapa (Chairman Forum of Non-NWC NEC members).

According to the statement: ” State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country and members of the Non NWC NEC members, are shocked with the statement credited to few Chairmen who called for the resignation of our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole shortly after a successful National Executive Council (NEC) of our great party.

“We want to state categorically that we held a very successful NEC meeting today where our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari stressed the need for party discipline and supremacy of the party.

“The meaning is that our party members must subject themselves to the organs of the party particularly when they are angry with any issue so as to find solution to the problems. But we have found out that some of our colleagues have refused to subject themselves to these organs rather embarking on activities capable of destabilizing the party, which our President kicked against today.

“This statement by few of these our colleagues is ill-intended because if actually they have issues with the party, they would have raised it today at NEC where Mr President and other leaders of the party were seated.

“And it is not true that the meeting ended abruptly as they tried to claim, everybody who wanted to contribute was given the opportunity to air their views. As a matter of fact, after reviewing the achievements of the Oshiomhole led NWC, Mr President told Oshiomhole: “Mr National Chairman, I want to commend your energy, your kind of energy is super and I congratulate you for that”.

The statement further asserted that “We want to admonish these our colleagues to listen to the words of our great President which explicitly expressed the feelings of the President towards the Oshiomhole led NWC. That was a clear Vote of Confidence on our National Chairman.

“Contrary to what they want the public to believe, today ‘s NEC meeting ended peacefully, prayers were said and the National Anthem before our President and his Vice, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo, our governors and other leaders of the party took their leave.

“We admonish these few persons to change their ways and allow peace reign in our party. We have full confidence on the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his NWC. We use this opportunity to reiterate our support to his administration and pass Vote of Confidence on his leadership.

“We urge our friends on the other side to exhaust available organs of the party to express their complaints if any rather than going to the media to raise issues that were concluded today at NEC.”