Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Seyi Awolowo has been appointed as the ”THE KING HAKBAL HEAD OF HOUSE COLLECTION.”

This was announced on Saturday by popular celebrity fashion designer and CEO of Kinghakbal collection, Hakeem Balogun.

He said the grandson of Obafemi Awolowo was chosen as an ambassador of a collection titled ‘The Head Of House’ because of how he carried himself with so much class and discipline during the BBN show.

Balogun wrote: ”ON POPULAR DEMAND – I PRESENT TO YOU – ‘’THE KING HAKBAL HEAD OF HOUSE COLLECTION’ FEATURING @officialseyiawo 👑👑🙌🏾🙌🏾 #This Collection Was Inspired By the Nigerian popular reality tv show BBNaija pepper dem season 4.

“The reason Seyi Awolowo was the chosen man amongst all other contestants was because of how he carried himself with so much class & discipline – He also showed to the world that he is a king & a leader.”